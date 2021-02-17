Craig Hallum Boosts Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Price Target to $24.00

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CELC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of CELC opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $169.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 72.2% during the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celcuity by 25.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

