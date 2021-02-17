Craig Hallum Raises Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target to $31.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Flex has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $271,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,744 shares of company stock worth $2,485,043 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 43.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 219,811 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 2,775.0% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

