Cream Finance (CREAM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.34 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $111.98 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $181.68 or 0.00352715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00307214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00083887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00072384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00085993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.00443171 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00176024 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

