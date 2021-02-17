Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) & FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Head-To-Head Survey

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FireEye and Creative Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye -23.48% -13.83% -3.35% Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A

FireEye has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Technology has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FireEye and Creative Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye 1 6 6 0 2.38 Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

FireEye presently has a consensus target price of $20.58, suggesting a potential upside of 0.16%. Given FireEye’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FireEye is more favorable than Creative Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FireEye and Creative Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye $889.15 million 5.26 -$257.41 million ($0.69) -29.78 Creative Technology $61.15 million 2.39 -$17.57 million N/A N/A

Creative Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FireEye.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of FireEye shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of FireEye shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FireEye beats Creative Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats. In addition, the company offers Mandiant Managed Defense, a technology-enabled managed detection and response service; Mandiant Digital Threat Monitoring, which analyzes content on the open and dark web for credential leakage, public data exposure, and other potential threats; and Mandiant Expertise-on-Demand, a prepaid subscription that provides access to the company's threat intelligence and expertise as microservices. Further, it provides incident response, response readiness and cyber insurance assessments, red and purple team assessments, and other strategic security services; cyber threat intelligence and defense center services; and education services. The company serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. offers its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Japan. FireEye, Inc. has strategic partnership with Athena Alliance. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Creative Technology Company Profile

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, and others. In addition, the company offers multimedia solutions for personal computers and personal digital entertainment products. It markets its products and solutions to consumers and system integrators through a distribution network, including traditional marketing channels, original equipment manufacturers, and the Internet. Creative Technology Ltd was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

