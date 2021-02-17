Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 61.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 483.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC stock traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $360.82. 1,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,812. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.15.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.