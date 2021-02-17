Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) a GBX 2,085 Price Target

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) received a GBX 2,085 ($27.24) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RELX PLC (REL.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,973.78 ($25.79).

LON REL traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,834.50 ($23.97). The company had a trading volume of 1,310,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,176. The firm has a market cap of £35.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90. RELX PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,839.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,754.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

