Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) to Neutral

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Dnb Asa stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. 1,476,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.56. Dnb Asa has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

