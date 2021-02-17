Credit Suisse Group Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $22.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.26.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $23.27. 41,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,390. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.