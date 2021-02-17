Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $3.23 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and $17.14 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 154.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.23 or 0.00006228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,969.24 or 1.00296367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00046534 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00118329 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000534 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00012588 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

