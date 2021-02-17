Credits Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.43 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Credits has a total market cap of $12.43 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 118.4% higher against the dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

