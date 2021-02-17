Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price objective on the LED producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Charter Equity restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.45.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $118.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the third quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cree in the third quarter worth $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cree by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cree by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

