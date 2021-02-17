Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Shares Gap Up to $216.00

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.82), but opened at GBX 223 ($2.91). Creo Medical shares last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.89), with a volume of 202,979 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.73 million and a P/E ratio of -17.42.

Creo Medical Company Profile (LON:CREO)

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Speedboat RS2, a medical instrument through a combination of bipolar radiofrequency and microwave energy in a single platform for tissue dissection, resection, ablation, and coagulation.

