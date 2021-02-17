Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $453.49 million and a P/E ratio of 16.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

