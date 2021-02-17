Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPG. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.65 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.37.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

