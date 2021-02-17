Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.89.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.08.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.