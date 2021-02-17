Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.55

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.55 and traded as high as C$4.28. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 3,874,282 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.65 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

