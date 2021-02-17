CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 14th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Truist increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $5.46 on Wednesday, reaching $149.86. 144,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,718. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.05 and its 200-day moving average is $122.52. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

