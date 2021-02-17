CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $155.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $220.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.52.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

