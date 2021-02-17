CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%.

CRSP stock opened at $155.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,335.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

