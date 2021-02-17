Critical Analysis: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) versus Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.90 Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -405.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 49.10%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company that discovers, develops, and plans to commercialize therapeutics to inhibit the progression of cancerous and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It focuses on developing its lead product, SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented oral formulation for prostate and lung cancer. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

