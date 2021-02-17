Critical Comparison: U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) versus (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP)

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Well Services and (WGRP)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services $514.76 million 0.30 -$93.91 million ($1.72) -1.21 (WGRP) $849.98 million 0.04 -$108.09 million N/A N/A

U.S. Well Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than (WGRP).

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Well Services and (WGRP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services -83.03% -154.88% -21.32% (WGRP) N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of U.S. Well Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of U.S. Well Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of (WGRP) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for U.S. Well Services and (WGRP), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 (WGRP) 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Well Services presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 51.92%. Given U.S. Well Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe U.S. Well Services is more favorable than (WGRP).

Summary

U.S. Well Services beats (WGRP) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

(WGRP) Company Profile

Willbros Group, Inc. is an independent contractor serving the oil, gasand power industries, providing construction, engineering and specialty services to industry and government entities worldwide. They place particular emphasis on projects in developing countries where they believe their experience gives them a competitive advantage.

