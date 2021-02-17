Critical Contrast: Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) versus Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Bioanalytical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Bioanalytical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Bioanalytical Systems has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.89%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bioanalytical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Bioanalytical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65% Bioanalytical Systems -7.75% -42.74% -6.38%

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioanalytical Systems has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Bioanalytical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -3.03 Bioanalytical Systems $60.47 million 3.10 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -48.14

Bioanalytical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Bioanalytical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Bioanalytical Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

