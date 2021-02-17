Critical Review: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) versus JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 5.24, meaning that its stock price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOYY has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Beyond Commerce and JOYY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A JOYY 0 0 9 0 3.00

JOYY has a consensus price target of $109.25, suggesting a potential downside of 26.08%. Given JOYY’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JOYY is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and JOYY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $5.05 million 2.73 -$5.47 million N/A N/A JOYY $3.67 billion 3.25 $494.88 million $3.89 37.99

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -166.84% -21.19% -119.84% JOYY 27.75% 5.46% 4.12%

Summary

JOYY beats Beyond Commerce on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and the information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer experience management, discovery, business network, and analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in December 2008. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform. It also operates short-form video platform, such as Likee, a short-form video social platform that produces, uploads, views, shares, and comments on short-form videos on a daily basis. In addition, the company operates imo, a video communication platform; and Hago, a casual-game-oriented social platform that integrates various social features, such as live streaming chatrooms and karaoke. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

