Critical Review: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) versus MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -998.07% -212.69% -116.68% MSCI 34.28% -226.94% 15.60%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ideanomics and MSCI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A MSCI 0 3 4 0 2.57

MSCI has a consensus target price of $463.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.14%. Given MSCI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than Ideanomics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of MSCI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and MSCI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $44.57 million 23.97 -$97.68 million N/A N/A MSCI $1.56 billion 23.46 $563.65 million $6.44 68.47

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Summary

MSCI beats Ideanomics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides financial services solutions. This division is involved in the areas of capital markets, such as financial products advisory and creation, with specific focus on the application of blockchain and artificial intelligence in financial technology. This division also operates EKAR, an exchange traded fund that tracks the Innovation Labs Next Generation Vehicles Index, which comprises of global stocks that have exposure to the theme of electric and self driving/autonomous vehicles. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York with office in Beijing, China.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate. The Index segment involves in the index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications and services. The ESG segment offers products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors can impact the long-term risk of investments. The Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analysis for funds, investors and managers.. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

