CROAT (CROAT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $106.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $222,173.22 and approximately $106.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000180 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 83.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,439,536 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

