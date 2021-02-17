CROAT (CROAT) Trading Up 37.6% Over Last 7 Days

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 37.6% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $217,607.55 and approximately $342.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 72.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,425,742 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.