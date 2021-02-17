Crocs (CROX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

Crocs stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,213. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $357,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 88,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

