Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. Croda International has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

