Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Down 5.4%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 6,257,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,911,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.
CRON has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 2.07.
Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
