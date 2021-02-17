Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Down 5.4%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 6,257,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,911,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

CRON has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after acquiring an additional 152,829 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $5,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

