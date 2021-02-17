CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Stock Price Up 0.6%

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €12.64 ($14.87) and last traded at €12.50 ($14.71). Approximately 86,686 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €12.42 ($14.61).

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CropEnergies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €12.73 and its 200-day moving average is €12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

