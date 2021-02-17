Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $357.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

CCRN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

