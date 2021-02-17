Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE CRT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. 89,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,740. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.88. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.