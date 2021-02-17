CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 543.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $27,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.32.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,116,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,198,423 shares of company stock valued at $223,722,895 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $242.42 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $251.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.16 and a 200-day moving average of $160.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of -505.03 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

