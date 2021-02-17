CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.32.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.56. 2,757,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,938. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.99 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,198,423 shares of company stock worth $223,722,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

