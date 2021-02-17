Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.78 (LON:CRWN)

Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) (LON:CRWN) announced a dividend on Monday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) stock remained flat at $GBX 29.60 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,269. Crown Place VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.70. The stock has a market cap of £58.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73.
