Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.78 (LON:CRWN)

Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) (LON:CRWN) announced a dividend on Monday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) stock remained flat at $GBX 29.60 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,269. Crown Place VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.70. The stock has a market cap of £58.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73.

About Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L)

Crown Place VCT PLC specializes investments in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare, information technology, and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The portfolio companies' gross assets must not exceed Â£15 million ($17.39 million) immediately prior to the investment and Â£16 million ($18.55 million) immediately thereafter.

