Crust Tops One Day Volume of $2.45 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.77 or 0.00024541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $20.72 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000463 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 279.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,908 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Buying and Selling Crust

