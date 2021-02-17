Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Cryoport posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cryoport.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

CYRX stock traded down $4.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.36. The company had a trading volume of 32,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,627. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.55 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Cryoport by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Cryoport by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $8,939,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,480,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

