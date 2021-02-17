Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.30 and last traded at $66.85. 609,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 789,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 435.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

