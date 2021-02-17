Cryptaur (CPT) Market Cap Hits $1.46 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $494.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00063963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.63 or 0.00881415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006797 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00027025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,671.18 or 0.05111350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00045758 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016398 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,980,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.