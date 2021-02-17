Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Cap Achieves $386,466.32

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $386,466.32 and approximately $435.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 115.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

