Crypto Village Accelerator Price Hits $0.0534 on Exchanges (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $490,540.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.33 or 0.00844985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027738 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.95 or 0.04946960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

