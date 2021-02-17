Cryptocean Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,121.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $14,121.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

