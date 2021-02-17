CryptoFlow Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,713.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $24,713.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00315457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00081229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00068951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00082060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.97 or 0.00453928 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00172485 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

