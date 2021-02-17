Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Reaches $0.0387

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptopay has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $3,489.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00062549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.97 or 0.00877867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.84 or 0.04929401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00024656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00015974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,231 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.