CryptoPing (PING) Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $23,132.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00061771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00324288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00082190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00069705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00083446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.87 or 0.00452446 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,261.76 or 0.84545881 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

