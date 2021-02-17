CSI Compressco (CCLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.