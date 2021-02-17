CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) CEO Victor Dellovo Sells 36,264 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) CEO Victor Dellovo sold 36,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $369,892.80.

CSP stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. 16,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,392. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 million, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. CSP Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.