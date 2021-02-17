Cube Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Cube has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $44.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cube has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.17 or 0.00850044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00046451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.18 or 0.04953802 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00043794 BTC.

About Cube

AUTO is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

