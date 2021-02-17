Cubic (CUB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cubic (NYSE: CUB) recently:

2/11/2021 – Cubic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

2/10/2021 – Cubic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

2/9/2021 – Cubic was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2021 – Cubic was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2021 – Cubic was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of Cubic stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.25. 8,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,915. Cubic Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Cubic Co alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.