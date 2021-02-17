CUDOS Price Reaches $0.0721 (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One CUDOS token can now be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. CUDOS has a market cap of $16.05 million and $2.66 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.08 or 0.00330740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00083308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00072069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00083854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.00 or 0.00436298 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00174335 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,813,589 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

Buying and Selling CUDOS

CUDOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

